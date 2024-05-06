ASEZA Chief Lauds Neighborhood Committees' Role In Realizing Aqaba Vision

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 6 (Petra) -- President the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez stressed the importance of the role of neighborhood committees in the city of Aqaba in promoting a participatory approach to improve the level of services and develop and maintain existing facilities to achieve the Aqaba vision as an advanced and modern hub that meets the aspirations and needs of its residents.During an inspection visit on Monday to local neighborhoods in the city, Fayez pointed to ASEZA's endeavor and commitment to implement several development projects and initiatives that will contribute to achieving sustainable development, and enhance its role through the Employment and Training Directorate in providing job opportunities in the private sector and enhancing economic development and the standard of living in Aqaba.In his visit, which aimed at identifying neighborhoods' needs and future plans and checking the quality of services as well as residents' needs for service facilities and infrastructure, Fayez met with neighborhood committees and listened to opinions and suggestions on improving services and developing infrastructure in the neighborhoods.