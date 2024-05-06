Government Communication Forum To Host Chair Of Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communications, Zaid Nawaiseh, and Chair of the Board of Commissioners of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Bassam Sarha to hold a press conference on "The Reality of Telecommunications in Jordan."The conference will occur at exactly one o'clock on Tuesday in the Ministry of Communication HQ.The conference will focus on the state of interference that was recently detected on Global Geographic Positioning System (GPS) frequencies in Jordan and the Middle East, awareness of the dangers of mobile phone applications, the work of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, its achievements and developments in fifth generation services in the Kingdom.