Poland Awards Qatari Ambassador Its Order Of Merit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On behalf of President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, Head of the International Policy Bureau in the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Poland Mieszko Pawlak presented the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland to HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Poland Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Khulaifi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

This took place during a farewell ceremony at the Presidential Palace in honor of the Qatari Ambassador to Poland.

During the ceremony, the Head of the International Policy Bureau in the Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Poland said in a speech that the award was a recognition of the efforts of the Qatari Embassy in enhancing bilateral relations during the ambassador's tenure.

In response, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Polish President for the honor and highlighted that the cooperation received from the Polish side during his tenure had greatly contributed to enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

