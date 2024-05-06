Where Romance Meets Friendship: Soulmatcher Shared The Insights About Their Users

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

London, April 29th – SoulMatcher, a revolutionary dating and social network app rooted in psychology, marks its one-year anniversary with insights about its users and unique approach to online connections.

Unlike most dating platforms, SoulMatcher stands out with a large number of female users (approx. 60% of the whole number) within the age range of 21-30. This makes the dating app stand out, especially among its 21-30 age group users, who make up the majority of SoulMatcher's audience. In contrast, in other popular apps, the male representation can be up to 80% among users of this age.







Furthermore, the SoulMatcher audience is keen on psychology. Within the app, users can take special psychological tests. Although these tests aren't required when signing up, every second user chooses to take them. And the most popular test is on narcissism.

Additionally, 50% of the audience use the app to“meet new people” rather than to find a romantic partner. Which indicates a significant change in the online dating scene.

Natalia Sergovantseva, co-founder of SoulMatcher, noted:“When we developed the app, we wanted it to help you find both romantic partners and new friends. We encouraged our users to prioritize matching based on psychological characteristics to help them find the right people. A psychological portrait with three accentuations (Narcissism, Borderline, and Empathy) is included in our members' profiles alongside their photo. In this way, users can get an idea of a potential partner and assess in advance the chance of creating a strong and long-lasting relationship with them. This insight is valuable not only for romantic relationships but also for friendships, and we are very happy that our users use our app also to expand their social circle.”

New research shows Millennials and Gen Z exhibit loneliness and alienation more than other generations. This may explain why SoulMatcher is used so actively to find friends.

At the same time, they have grown up in a digital age where social media and technology play a huge role in their lives. As a result, these generations are more familiar with utilizing online platforms to meet and connect with others. Millennials and Gen Z are open to exploring different avenues for social interaction, and SoulMatcher offers an opportunity to find romantic partners, meet new people, and expand social networks based on psychology.

In summary, the move towards using dating apps to forge friendships reflects the evolving social norms among younger generations. They prioritize authenticity, connection, and community in their relationships. And SoulMatcher is prepared to assist them with this.

About SoulMatcher:

SoulMatcher is a psychology-based dating app that connects users based on their most compatible mental partner. The unique matching system matches with the most suitable partner according to the psychological profile and avoids a traumatic experience with unsuitable personality types.

SoulMatcher is designed to be different from the usual 'swipe-right' dating apps. We employ a psychological approach that focuses on the user's core values, beliefs and life goals. We combine this information with our proven algorithm to help you find your perfect match. Our system avoids the potential for a traumatic experience by avoiding unsuitable personality types. The co-founders have combined their expertise in psychology and entrepreneurship to create the perfect matchmaking platform.

