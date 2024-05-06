Security Forces Release Sketch Of Suspects In Poonch Terror Attack, Offer Rs 20 Lakh Reward

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The lead security forces have released sketches of suspects following the tragic demise of Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier Corporal Vicky Pahade in a terrorist ambush in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. They are believed to be Pakistani terrorists, with a substantial reward offered for information leading to their capture.

In the attack that occurred on Saturday evening near Shahsittar, Pahade lost his life while four other personnel sustained injuries. The assailants targeted an IAF convoy, marking a grave escalation in the ongoing unrest in the region.

Pahade, who had recently resumed duty after attending his sister's wedding, hailed from the Nonia Karbal area in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Survived by his wife Reena and son Hardik, his untimely demise has left his family and community grieving. Expressing her pride in her brother, Geeta Pahade, the sister of the fallen soldier, called for justice in the wake of the tragedy.

The attack comes amidst heightened tensions in the run-up to the polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituencies, adding urgency to the pursuit of the perpetrators. With the sixth phase of polling scheduled for May 25, the security forces have intensified efforts to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the heinous act.

The Indian Army has initiated a rigorous search operation in the Shahsitar area of Surankote in Poonch district, aiming to bring the culprits to justice and prevent further incidents of violence.