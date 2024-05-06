Congress Nominee From Karnal Gets Bail In Case Related To Blocking Delhi-Jaipur E-Way In 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) The district court in Gurugram on Monday granted bail to the Congress nominee from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Divyanshu Budhiraja, and three others in a case related to blocking the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway during a protest in March last year.

The blockade of the Expressway was carried out in protest against the cancellation of the Lok Sabha membership of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The court also ordered Budhiraja to furnish a Rs 50,000 bail bond.

Those granted bail include Budhiraja, Arun, Anshu Sharma, and Lavnish Hudda.

Based on a complaint filed by ASI Yogender Kumar, a case was registered against around 10 persons, including then Haryana Youth Congress vice-president Budhiraja on March 25, 2023, at the Kheri Daula police station.

Budhiraja and others were declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court, and a separate case was registered against them at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

Talking to mediapersons outside the court, Budhiraja said the Haryana government led by then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had registered five cases against him, but he has been granted bail in all the cases.