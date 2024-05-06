Qatari Amir, Spanish PM Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received, Monday, a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Dr. Pedro Sanchez, discussing the latest regional and global developments regarding the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Qatar Amiri Diwan said that they discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries.

Latest news reports indicated that Hamas envoys have departed from Cairo, Sunday, heading to Doha after Egypt negotiated a potential truce between the Israeli occupation to initiate the process of a ceasefire in Gaza. (end)

