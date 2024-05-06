               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari Amir, Spanish PM Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza


5/6/2024 9:15:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received, Monday, a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Dr. Pedro Sanchez, discussing the latest regional and global developments regarding the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Qatar Amiri Diwan said that they discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries.
Latest news reports indicated that Hamas envoys have departed from Cairo, Sunday, heading to Doha after Egypt negotiated a potential truce between the Israeli occupation to initiate the process of a ceasefire in Gaza. (end)
sss



MENAFN06052024000071011013ID1108178102


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search