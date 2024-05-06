Checkout.com and Mastercard partner to bring virtual cards to online travel agents

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Middle East - May 6, 2024: Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, has announced a partnership with Mastercard to bring virtual cards to Online Travel Agents.



As part of the Mastercard Wholesale Program, which reduces costs for travel businesses through virtual card technology and an innovative pricing model, customers of Checkoutwill be able to pay their suppliers more easily and benefit from higher conversion rates by issuing virtual cards.



“Mastercard remains committed to powering the travel economy with digital payment solutions that provide greater flexibility, visibility, and protection. Over 400,000 travel providers worldwide already rely on us to enable payments through the Mastercard Wholesale Program, and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Checkoutto support their customers to embrace the next generation of payment solutions for B2B travel,” said George Simon, EVP, Market Development, Mastercard Europe.



“We’re delighted to partner with Mastercard to complement our virtual card issuing solution, enabling Online Travel Agents to unlock new revenue streams and deliver a connected customer experience. Together we’ll offer higher payment performance to travel merchants by combining the Mastercard Wholesale Program with our single integration connecting acquired sales to issued cards, which unifies acquiring and issuing, for better cash flow management”, said Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer at Checkout.com.



By combining acquiring and issuing, Checkouthelps Online Travel Agents move seamlessly from receiving customer payments to paying suppliers. Traditionally, Online Travel Agents had to manage these two sides of their business separately, which can lead to inefficiencies and increased potential for error. Checkout.com’s integrated solution ensures a seamless flow from customer payment acquisition to supplier payouts, turning what used to be a cumbersome process into a cohesive, streamlined operation. In turn, this deepens trust and relationships within the ecosystem.







