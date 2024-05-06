Taraf awards main works contract for LUCE at Palm Jumeirah to Al Ashram Contracting (L.L.C.)

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 April 2024: Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced Al Ashram Contracting (L.L.C.) as the main contractor for LUCE, an exquisite residential development located at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.



Al Ashram Contracting (L.L.C.) has been working in the UAE for over 4 decades and has built a reputation as a trusted construction partner for key players in the nation’s private and public sectors. With a portfolio of over 100 infrastructure projects including residential and commercial developments, Al Ashram (L.L.C.) has a demonstrated track record of high-quality, innovation, and efficiency, ensuring long-term value for its clients and stakeholders.



Located on the prestigious East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, LUCE is set to be the new landmark that transforms the Palm Jumeirah skyline. The property offers a wide range of residential units, including spacious 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with a duplex and penthouse apartments, all thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the ultimate in comfort and sophistication.

Ahmad Shibel, CEO of Taraf, said: “We are pleased to welcome aboard Al Ashram Contracting (L.L.C.) as the primary contractor for our iconic project, LUCE. As we transform our vision for LUCE into reality, we continually endeavour to work closely with industry-leading partners. Together, we will shape the future of luxury living by redefining the standards of residential properties.”

With its exceptional suite of state-of-the-art amenities, LUCE shines a light on wellness and community, with each designed to promote relaxation and healthy living, brightening the life of residents. LUCE also boasts contemporary interiors, panoramic waterfront views, and private access to a pristine white beach, promising an unmatched lifestyle in the heart of Palm Jumeirah.



LUCE's design concept draws inspiration from the dynamic interplay found within Dubai’s desert dunes and seascapes. The architectural composition of the façade has organically evolved from the intricate patterns of sand and the rhythmic movement of waves, culminating in a design language that embodies these natural elements. At the heart of this concept lies a harmonious interaction between humanity and the environment, shaping a vertical oasis on Palm Jumeirah that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings.







MENAFN06052024007303015691ID1108177882