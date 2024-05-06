UK says it is risky to transfer NATO troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron has cautioned against the prospect of NATO troops being deployed to Ukraine to confront the Russian military, expressing concerns over the potential for heightened tensions. Cameron's remarks come in the midst of growing calls from certain European Union leaders for increased direct involvement in the conflict.



In an interview with Sky News, Cameron emphasized the United Kingdom's commitment to supplying weapons to Ukraine while prioritizing the replenishment of its own military resources. However, he cautioned against the deployment of NATO soldiers to Ukraine, citing the risk of dangerous escalation. Cameron highlighted the significant training efforts already undertaken to bolster Ukrainian military capabilities.



French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments have further fueled discussions about potential NATO involvement in Ukraine. While Macron has not ruled out the possibility of deployment, he emphasized the objective of preventing Russian advancements in Ukraine. Macron suggested that the question of NATO troop deployment could arise under specific circumstances, such as a breach of front lines by Russian forces and a formal request for assistance from Kiev.



The prospect of NATO troop deployments has sparked varied responses among European officials. Some have advocated for non-combat personnel deployments, such as demining squads, while others, including Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, have vehemently opposed any escalation. Szijjarto warned of the potential for a direct NATO-Russia confrontation and cautioned against actions that could precipitate a broader conflict.

