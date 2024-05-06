Kuwait, Turkiye .. Strong Relations Bolstered By Mutual Visions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amna Al-Shammari

KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah commences, Tuesday, an official visit to Turkish republic. The visit encompasses summit talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to bolster bilateral ties, and coordinate cooperation on regional and international issues of common interest.

The notable and continuous development of relations between the two countries is stimulated by mutual visions and keenness of political leadership.

Kuwaiti-Turkish relations, marked with respect and mutual interest and coordination, dates back to 1969 when the two inked a diplomatic relations agreement.

Over the past six decades, the bilateral relations have experienced exponential growth as Turkiye proved itself a true partner in times of need.

During the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Turkiye took a firm stance against the aggression and stood in solidarity with Kuwait and its call for sovereignty and independence.

Following the liberation of Kuwait, the two continued exchanging visits on a multitude of levels and for various prospects.

Kuwait showcased its solidarity to Turkiye after the failed coup attempt in 2016, affirming its support to Turkish people and their democratically elected government.

The two friendly nations share a firm position on the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian people's right to an independent state, condemning the aggression and underlining the necessity of alleviating the suffering of Palestinian people.

On a global scale, the two are keen on combating terrorism, and rejecting attempts of linking terrorist and criminal acts to specific religions, sects or divisions.

In 1983, Kuwait and Turkiye inked an agreement for economic, industrial and technical cooperation, while in 1988 they signed an investment encouraging deal.

Turkish-Kuwaiti Joint Committee for Cooperation held its first session back in October of 2013 to amplify cooperation across a variety of fields.

The two have signed some 62 agreements concerning various fields, with Kuwaiti investments in Turkiye reaching USD 2.5 billion.

Around 447 Kuwaiti companies are operating in Turkiye, while some 50 Turkish companies are in Kuwait.

Turkish companies in Kuwait, mainly concerned with infrastructure, have executed 50 projects with total value estimated at USD nine billion, including Kuwait's new international airport.

In addition to cooperation on economic and technical fronts, the two also engaged in activities promoting defense and parliamentary partnerships.

On a humanitarian level, Kuwait has lent its support to Turkiye in times of need including aftermath of devastating earthquake in 2021, fire eruptions in 2023 as well as largely contributing to easing burden on Turkish government as host of some three million Syrian refugees. (end) as