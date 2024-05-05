Brazil Flood Death Toll Rises To 66

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- Brazilian authorities in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul revealed that the number of flood victims has risen to 66 dead and more than 100 missing.According to Euronews, the state's civil defense said Sunday in a statement that the number of people still missing has risen to 101 and more than 80,000 have been displaced, indicating that authorities are investigating whether six other deaths are linked to the storms.The storms and rains in the past few days caused damage to more than 300 towns and cities in the state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina, and the rainwater destroyed roads and bridges in several areas of the state, in addition to landslides and the partial collapse of a dam at a small hydroelectric power plant.