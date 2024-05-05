KFAS Honors Arab Researchers, Grants Kuwait Prize '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS) announced Sunday the winners of 42nd edition of Kuwait Prize, granted annually to Kuwaiti and Arab scientists with notable achievements and contributions.

In a press release, KFAS listed the winners and their respective fields beginning with Dr. Nashat Nassar of Palestine and Morocco's Mohammad Al-Dowdy in field of chemistry.

Dr. Nassar, a professor of chemistry, specialized in nano particles with a focus on eco-sustainability.

As for Dr. Al-Dowdy, also a professor of chemistry, specialized in metal organic frameworks and their applications.

Egypt's Dr. Mohammad Sultan, won the award for field of applied science. Dr. Sultan's research offered a new understanding of complex Hydraulic systems in environments subject to climate changes.

In field of emerging science Dr. Dina Al-Qatabi won the award for her work in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Kuwait Prize was established in 1979 to promote research efforts and encourage Arab scientists. (end)

