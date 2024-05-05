UAE Ambassador stresses importance of Microsoft-G42 deal in AI race

(MENAFN) In a recently published Bloomberg article, Yousef Al Otaiba, the Emirati ambassador to the United States, emphasized the significance of the recent deal between Microsoft and G42 as a pivotal step in the global race to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). Al Otaiba underscored the transformative nature of AI, likening it to the emergence of oil as the primary wealth generator of the previous century. He asserted that in the current era, data has assumed the role of a valuable asset, shaping the destiny of nations and economies worldwide.



Al Otaiba elaborated on the profound impact of AI on various facets of contemporary life and international relations, describing it as a transformative force that permeates all aspects of modern society. He cautioned against underestimating the rapid pace at which AI technology is evolving, highlighting its ability to transcend the constraints of the physical world and proliferate at an unprecedented rate.



The ambassador emphasized that commercial agreements, such as the recent partnership between Microsoft and G42, play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption and diffusion of AI technologies on a global scale. Such collaborations not only bolster the speed of AI advancement but also contribute to its widespread dissemination, ultimately benefiting societies worldwide.



Al Otaiba's remarks underscore the urgency of seizing the opportunities presented by AI while also acknowledging the need to mitigate associated risks. He urged stakeholders to recognize the transformative potential of AI and to work collaboratively to harness its benefits for the betterment of humanity. The Microsoft-G42 deal serves as a testament to the growing momentum in AI innovation and underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in driving progress in this rapidly evolving field.

MENAFN05052024000045015682ID1108174753