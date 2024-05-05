Poles march towards Ukraine assistance saying ‘not our war’

(MENAFN) In a significant display of dissent, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday to voice their opposition to Poland's involvement in supporting Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. The protesters, organized by various local anti-war groups, marched through the city brandishing Polish flags and anti-war banners, conveying messages of resistance against what they perceive as the government's risky foreign policy stance.



Dubbed the 'Peace March,' the event served as a platform for protesters to express their discontent with Poland's role in the ongoing conflict. Chants of "Not our war" reverberated through the streets as demonstrators carried banners bearing slogans such as "Today our tanks, tomorrow our children" and "Stop Americanization of Poland."



Prominent political scientist Leszek Sykulski, a leading figure behind the march, articulated the protesters' sentiments, emphasizing their opposition to being drawn into foreign conflicts and serving as mere pawns in geopolitical agendas. Sykulski has consistently criticized Warsaw's provision of military aid to Ukraine and advocated for closer ties with Russia.



Poland has emerged as a key supporter of Ukraine, providing substantial military assistance and facilitating the transfer of weapons from other Western countries to Kiev. However, the alliance between Warsaw and Kiev has faced strains due to economic disputes, notably protests by Polish farmers and truckers concerned about competition from Ukrainian agricultural produce and local freight companies.



The protest underscores the divergent viewpoints within Polish society regarding the country's foreign policy stance and its implications for national interests and security. As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, the demonstration reflects a growing sentiment of war-weariness and calls for a reassessment of Poland's role in the region's geopolitical dynamics.

