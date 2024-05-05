High Impulse presents innovative rocket using wax fuel for satellite deployment

(MENAFN) On Friday, High Impulse, a German aerospace company, achieved a significant milestone by successfully launching a rocket powered by wax fuel on its inaugural suborbital test flight. This pioneering achievement marks the first instance of a rocket utilizing wax as fuel to carry commercial satellites into space. Mario Kobald, the CEO of High Impulse, highlighted the significance of Germany's role as a leading innovator in the space sector, emphasizing the country's contribution to strengthening Europe's presence in space exploration.



The experimental rocket, named "SR-75," measures 12 meters in length and weighs 2.5 tons. It took off from a launch site in Coniba, South Australia, shortly after 05:00 GMT. Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 250 kilograms to an altitude of 250 kilometers, the SR-75 utilizes paraffin or traditional wax as fuel, along with liquid oxygen for propulsion. High Impulse believes that paraffin presents a cost-effective and safer alternative fuel for rockets, potentially reducing satellite transportation costs by up to 50 percent.



According to statements from High Impulse, the company has already secured orders worth 100 million euros ($105 million) for satellite transportation services. Notably, the majority of funding for the project has been sourced from the private sector, with some government support. This collaborative approach underscores the public-private partnership driving innovation in the aerospace industry and signals confidence in the commercial viability of High Impulse's wax-fueled rocket technology.



The successful launch of the SR-75 represents a significant breakthrough in space exploration, showcasing Germany's expertise in pushing the boundaries of aerospace technology. As High Impulse continues to advance its innovative rocket technology, it holds the potential to revolutionize the satellite deployment market and contribute to Europe's growing presence in the global space industry.

