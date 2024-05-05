Federal Reserve's John Williams stresses importance of inflation target

(MENAFN) John Williams, the Federal Reserve Chairman for the New York State branch, reiterated the significance of adhering to the US Federal Reserve's target inflation rate of 2 percent in a statement issued on Friday. Williams emphasized that achieving this goal is paramount for maintaining price stability within the United States, thereby underpinning economic prosperity. Drawing from both theoretical frameworks and practical experiences, Williams highlighted the crucial role of transparency in realizing desired economic objectives. He stressed the importance of setting a clear long-term inflation rate and implementing all necessary measures to attain it effectively.



Williams expressed confidence in the Federal Reserve's ability to ultimately achieve its target inflation rate, foreseeing positive outcomes for the US economy as a result. His remarks come on the heels of the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive time, with rates remaining within the range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent. While Williams refrained from providing specific indications regarding potential rate cuts, his statements align with recent sentiments from Federal Reserve policymakers. These policymakers have reiterated their stance on refraining from rate adjustments unless tangible signs indicate a trajectory towards the target inflation rate.



Overall, Williams' comments underscore the Federal Reserve's unwavering commitment to maintaining price stability and achieving the target inflation rate. The continuation of current interest rate levels reflects a cautious approach by the Federal Reserve, with any future adjustments contingent upon clear indications of progress towards the desired inflation target.

MENAFN05052024000045015682ID1108174745