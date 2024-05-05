Yet another American university in mayhem due to Gaza demonstration

(MENAFN) Tensions reached a boiling point at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) late Tuesday night as violent confrontations erupted between pro-Palestine demonstrators and pro-Israeli protesters. The clashes, which unfolded amidst a backdrop of ongoing protests against the war in Gaza, underscored the deep divisions on campus over the contentious issue.



According to accounts from both online videos and local media reports, the conflict escalated when a group of pro-Israeli activists attempted to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment that had been established on the university grounds for the past week. Earlier in the day, UCLA had deemed the camp "unlawful" and had issued calls for activists to disperse.



The situation quickly escalated just before 11 p.m. local time, with the pro-Israel group allegedly resorting to throwing stones and hurling lit fireworks into the encampment. Disturbing footage captured scenes of violent brawls erupting between opposing student demonstrators, heightening concerns over the safety and security of those involved.



Amidst the chaos, individuals took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to express frustration over the lack of police presence despite the clashes having persisted for hours. Responding to the escalating situation, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they were en route to the scene at UCLA following multiple reports of violence.



As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or arrests resulting from the clashes. However, the incident at UCLA reflects the broader trend of escalating tensions on college campuses across the United States in response to Israel's actions in Gaza. Student activists continue to advocate for universities and the United States government to sever ties with Israel and pressure it to cease hostilities, highlighting the ongoing impact of the conflict on academic communities nationwide.

MENAFN05052024000045015687ID1108174743