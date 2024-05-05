CFIA reinforces import restrictions on US livestock amid bird flu concerns

(MENAFN) Amid growing concerns over the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HBAI), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced tightened import restrictions on US livestock. The decision comes in response to the first confirmed case of HBAI among a herd of dairy cattle on March 25, followed by the second human case in two years on April 1, raising alarms in the United States regarding the transmission of the virus among both animals and humans.



Effective April 29, the CFIA has reinforced conditions for importing dairy livestock from the United States. These updated conditions mandate that imported dairy cattle must undergo testing for HBAI, with negative results required for entry into Canada. Additionally, milk samples at the retail level will be scrutinized for any traces of the HBAI strain. Furthermore, voluntary examinations will be conducted for cows showing no signs of virus infection.



The recent outbreak of bird flu in the United States has significantly impacted poultry and livestock populations, with over 90 million chickens, more than 9,000 wild birds, and 34 herds of dairy cattle affected since 2022. Additionally, two human cases have been reported, highlighting the potential risks associated with close contact with infected livestock and poultry.



The CFIA's decision reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding Canada's livestock industry and public health against the spread of avian influenza. By imposing stricter import requirements on US livestock, the agency aims to mitigate the risk of introducing HBAI into Canadian territories. This move underscores the importance of international cooperation and vigilance in managing infectious disease outbreaks in the agricultural sector.

