Investment Ministry Concludes London Tour

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The Ministry of Investment wrapped up a successful three-day promotional tour in London, aligning with the objectives outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision 2033 and the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023-2026.Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, along with her delegation, engaged in a series of bilateral discussions with representatives from both the public and private sectors in Britain. The meetings provided an opportunity to showcase introductory presentations on the Jordanian economy, offering detailed insights into the business environment and highlighting the most promising investment prospects in Jordan.Of particular focus were public-private partnership projects and the initiatives undertaken by the Jordanian government and the Ministry of Investment to enhance the business and investment climate. Discussions also covered key incentives, exemptions, and investment facilities provided under the Investment Environment Law for various sectors.The Ministry reported positive outcomes from its engagements, noting keen interest from British officials, business people, and investors in exploring investment opportunities in Jordan. Many expressed a desire to visit Jordan to further explore these opportunities, with the Ministry committed to facilitating these visits in the near future.Plexal, a leading business incubator in Britain, expressed its interest in expanding its operations in the Middle East, particularly in Jordan. Plans were made to facilitate a visit to Jordan to explore the possibility of establishing its Middle East headquarters in the country.During the visit, an investment guarantee agreement was announced between GuarantCo, a subsidiary of the Private Infrastructure Development Group, and Capital Bank. Valued at 24.8 million Jordanian dinars as part of an investment guarantee totaling 88.6 million dinars, this marks the first such agreement for a Jordanian bank. The initiative aims to support small and medium-sized Jordanian companies seeking financing to expand their activities within the country.Additionally, discussions with Jordanian businessmen and expatriates residing in the UK underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation mechanisms between them and the Ministry to attract more investments to the Kingdom.The United Kingdom features prominently within the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023-2026, which targets specific markets and promising sectors for investment attraction.