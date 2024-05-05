Preserving Heritage: Azerbaijan Honors Carpet Weavers With Carpet Maker's Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Azerbaijan boasts a rich legacy in the art of carpet weaving, atradition that breathes life into our cultural ethos, aesthetics,and philosophical outlook through its enigmatic motifs. Despitecenturies of craftsmanship, the artisans behind these intricatemasterpieces have never had the opportunity to celebrate theirprofession, Azernews reports.

For the past six years, May 5 has been designated as "CarpetMaker's Day" in Azerbaijan, commemorating the establishment of the"Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company. This historic occasion,made possible by the independence bestowed upon us by the visionaryleadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, symbolizes theresilience and vitality of our national art form.

President Ilham Aliyev, in the footsteps of the Great Leader,has been a steadfast advocate for the advancement of carpet making his guidance, "Azerkhalcha" was established, marking asignificant milestone in preserving and promoting this cherishedtradition. The creation of "Carpet Maker's Day" and theestablishment of carpet production workshops across our nationstand as testament to the unwavering support extended to thecustodians of this ancient craft.

With President Ilham Aliyev's unwavering commitment to theeconomic significance of carpet weaving, over 20 branches of"Azerkhalcha" were established and operationalized between 2016 and2020, further solidifying its pivotal role in our nation'seconomy.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, who has a great role inthe development of our national culture, also makes valuablecontributions to the survival of carpet weaving. Her tirelessefforts in addressing the challenges faced by carpet weavers,expanding their opportunities, and garnering internationalrecognition for their achievements have been unparalleled. Thanksto her initiative, Azerbaijani carpet weaving was rightfullyinscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Heritage of Humanity list duringthe 5th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee onIntangible Cultural Heritage in Nairobi, Kenya.

Indeed, Azerbaijan's unparalleled dedication to the art ofcarpet making sets a global precedent. This period of historicalsignificance heralds the emergence of skilled artisans and thepreservation of our cultural legacy for generations to come their expertise, the tapestry of Azerbaijan's history andculture will continue to be woven, ensuring its enduring legacy forposterity.