Patriotic Event Held For Air Force Personnel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

In a demonstration of national pride and solidarity, GalaSecondary School No. 216 recently organized a patriotic eventcatering to Air Force personnel and their families, Azernews reports citing the Ministry ofDefense.

The event commenced with a solemn moment of remembrance,honoring the memory of the esteemed National Leader Heydar Aliyevand the valiant sons of Azerbaijan who made the ultimate sacrificefor the nation's freedom and territorial integrity. The gatheringstood united in a minute of silence, followed by the stirringstrains of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, attendees were treated to a poignant documentaryhighlighting the pivotal role played by the Air Force during thePatriotic War, underscoring their unwavering commitment to thedefense of the homeland.

The program continued with captivating musical performancespresented by the dedicated staff of the Ganja Garrison Ideologicaland Cultural Center, as well as talented students, all centeredaround the theme of patriotism. The heartfelt renditions garneredenthusiastic applause and appreciation from the audience.

Interactive activities such as the "Letter to the Soldier"project, alongside various competitions, games, and quizzes, addedan engaging dimension to the event. Prizes were awarded to studentswho showcased exceptional skill and knowledge, further fostering asense of camaraderie and pride among participants.