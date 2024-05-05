Kuwait Receives Saudi Invitation To Join Global Water Organization

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Bayan Palace a handwritten letter from the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad Bin Salman inviting Kuwait to join the Global Water Organization (GWO), an initiative aimed at ensuring global water sustainability. The letter was handed by the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan Bin Saad in the presence of Kuwait's top officials. (end) ahm

