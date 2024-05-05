Guangzhou .. Diverse Hub With Rich History, Luscious Greenery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Omar Al-Loughani

Guangzhou, China, May 5 (KUNA) -- The city of Guangzhou with its rich history, luscious natural beauty and cultural diversity makes for an attractive destination in China.

The city dates back to third century BC as a dynamic port on the Silk Road, setting it up to be a bustling commercial and industrial hub in modern times.

Because of its commercial nature Guangzhou is considered one of China's most culturally diverse cities; a melting pot of cultures and religions.

The city incorporates the beauty of historical architectural landmarks with sprawling greenery, winding rivers and lakes.

Visitors are also invited to enjoy wondrous performances and exhibitions as well as traditional markets offering a glimpse into daily lives of locals. (end) oys