QNB Group Announces Actor Ahmed Helmy As New Brand Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in Qatar, the Middle East and African region, signed an agreement to announce prominent Egyptian actor and comedian Ahmed Helmy as its new brand ambassador.

The announcement, which took place at Raffles Doha, comes in line with the Group's vision and the values of innovation and excellence reflected by its brand.

Actor Helmy, is also one of the most influential and sophisticated artists of his generation in the region. The signing event was attended by the Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Communications, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, along with numerous bank officials.

The award-winning actor's humanitarian and artistic commitment makes him an ideal ambassador, which combines brand values and contribute towards QNB's efforts to build a better future for all.

Actor Helmy's new role as the brand ambassador will play a vital part in strengthening the Bank's image as a leading financial institution, which commits toward offering the best customer experience, attracting a new customer base, supporting the Group's vision and brand and building customer relationships across the country. In a press statement, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Ahmed Helmy as our brand ambassador. His exceptional career makes him the right personality to represent our brand."

She further added "We hope that this collaboration will support QNB Group's commitment to providing the best innovative solutions and services, reinforcing our position as a leading financial institution, while making a lasting impact in the communities in which we operate and strengthening the QNB's position as a trusted financial partner in the region.”

QNB Group states that this partnership reflects the shared values of actor Ahmed Helmy with the bank, an icon committed to the highest standards of innovation, excellence and success.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is 30,000, operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5000 machines.