Mitsubishi Xpander SUV: A Perfect Seven-Seat Choice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mitsubishi Xpander is a versatile 7-seat SUV that offers comfort, functionality, quality and value for money. The vehicle is available at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa road in Doha and Alkhor.

The Mitsubishi Xpander provides the best of both worlds. The interior enjoys plenty of cabin space, storage facilities and smart technologies, and the exterior's bold styling does not compromise on high ground clearance, handling stability, and overall driving experience.

The front of the Xpander has a futuristic look and features a chrome upper grille, swept-back LED headlights, and daytime running lights and incorporates Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield signature look that offers greater protection for pedestrians and passengers alike. The LED position lamps are arranged in crystal-like blocks and are positioned higher for better visibility. The L-shaped LED rear combination lamps that extend onto the tailgate and accentuate the strong stance. The spacious interior of the Xpander is designed to reflect Japanese hospitality“OMOTENASHI” and provides comfort for all seven adult passengers thanks to supportive seating, convenient amenities and high-quality materials. The air conditioning system enjoys eight fan adjustment levels in the front and four in the rear - as well as four rear roof vents, to keep everyone on board comfortable. Flexibility in the seating configuration to meet changing needs also allows for easy loading. The second-row armrest can be folded down and the second and third-row seats folded flat to accommodate lengthy loads.

Additionally, entertainment and hands-free operation are available via the large 7-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio - SDA – which is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Smartphone and device charging is accessible to every passenger as each of the three rows has their 12V power supply adjacent to a convenient storage space. Safety performance is significantly enhanced thanks to Mitsubishi Motors' Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution body or RISE, which efficiently absorbs energy and maintains high cabin integrity in the event of a collision.