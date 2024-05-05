Al Wakrah Clinch Qatar Cup Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Substitute Nasser Saleh Alyazidi scored a late winner as Al Wakrah edged Al Rayyan 1-0 in a pulsating final to claim the prestigious Qatar Cup title at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday.

Alyazidi scored the all-important goal in the 80th minute before Ali Rahma Al Marri-coached Blue Waves defied a barrage of Al Rayyan attempts to seize the memorable triumph in front of over 8000 spectators.

It is Al Wakrah's first Qatar Cup crown since the tournament was renamed in 2013-2014 season. The Qatar Cup is a continuation of the Golden Cup, organised for the first time in the 1994-95 season. The name was changed to Heir Apparent's Cup in its second edition in 1995-96 with Al Wakrah winning the title in 1999.

Al Marri's men, who twice saw their goals ruled out in the first half, held an upper hand in an absorbing title clash enjoying better ball possession throughout the match as both the sides took seven shots on target each.

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani handed the trophy to the winners and honoured players of both the finalists. Qatar Football Association President Jassim Rashid Al Buenain and CEO of Qatar Stars League Hani Taleb Ballan were also present.

“We deserved to win the title,” Al Wakrah coach Al Marri, whose team overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Al Sadd in a penalty shootout to qualify for the final on Wednesday, said in his post-match comments.

“We gave our best in the final. The players gave their hundred percent and all the decisions we made were aimed at producing this result, and we are delighted to win this tournament. It's an outcome of sheer hardwork from the entire Al Wakrah team which includes our technical staff and all the other staff,” he added.

As the final got off to a fast start, Al Wakrah made almost a dozen of attempts including four shots on target in the first half.

Ayoub Assal, who scored a goal against Al Sadd in the semi-final, thought he had put Al Wakrah ahead in the ninth minute but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

The Blue Waves were denied another goal when Mohamed Benyettou slotted from a close range following a corner kick in 29th minute but the Al Wakrah captain was declared offside by the referee.

The thrilling game resumed in a similar fashion with both the sides intensifying their attacks looking to take control of the final with a goal.

The exchanges increased with 20 minutes left and Achraf Bencharki, who scored a brace against Al Gharafa in the semi-final, smashed a dangerous hit from a distance but Al Wakrah goalkeeper Mohammed Ahmed Albakri was equally brilliant making a diving save. Alyazidi took just four minutes to make an impact after coming off the bench as he collected a superb through pass from Geslson Dala to score the winning goal with a low drive in the centre from a close range.

Al Rayyan made desperate attempts for an equaliser and Shogo Taniguchi saw his header hit the bar following a free kick, while Gabriel Pereira's header was blocked by Albakri, who made another diving save with seven minutes left.

Al Rayyan continued to search for a goal but Al Wakrah held on to seal a well-deserving victory and a memorable title triumph.

It is second runners-up finish by Al Rayyan, who also claimed second position in the recently-concluded Expo Stars League (ESL), as coach Leonardo Jardim will now hope for the Amir Cup triumph to finish season with a silverware.

Al Wakrah will take on Muaither on Thursday while Al Rayyan are pitted against Second Division side Al Khor the same day in Round of 16 of the prestigious tournament which begins tomorrow.