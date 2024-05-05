Martyrs, Injuries In Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians were martyred Sunday, and others were injured in Israeli occupation shelling on the city of Rafah, Zawaida, the Maghazi and Bureij camps, Deir al-Balah, and the Zaytoun neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.
Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces launched two raids on Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah. They also launched a raid on Al-Zawaida area, and another similar raid that targeted agricultural land north of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.
The occupation raids also targeted a site in Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, while the occupation aircraft opened fire east of Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi and Deir Al-Balah camps in the central Gaza Strip.
Additionally, Israeli aircraft targeted a house next to Al-Falah Mosque in Al-Salam neighborhood, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of a number of citizens.
In an infinite toll, the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 reached 34,654, the majority of whom were children and women, in addition to 77,908 wounded, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.
MENAFN05052024000067011011ID1108174482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.