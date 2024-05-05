Martyrs, Injuries In Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians were martyred Sunday, and others were injured in Israeli occupation shelling on the city of Rafah, Zawaida, the Maghazi and Bureij camps, Deir al-Balah, and the Zaytoun neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces launched two raids on Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah. They also launched a raid on Al-Zawaida area, and another similar raid that targeted agricultural land north of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

The occupation raids also targeted a site in Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, while the occupation aircraft opened fire east of Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi and Deir Al-Balah camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft targeted a house next to Al-Falah Mosque in Al-Salam neighborhood, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of a number of citizens.

In an infinite toll, the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 reached 34,654, the majority of whom were children and women, in addition to 77,908 wounded, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.

MENAFN05052024000067011011ID1108174482