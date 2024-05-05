National Consultation Sparks Dialogue On Integrating Media Literacy Into Curriculum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation, Qatar has embarked on a journey to foster media and information literacy (MIL) within its education system. The recently held Second National Consultation on MIL provided a platform for discussions on enhancing MIL education within and outside schools in Qatar, with a session focused on governmental measures necessary to support MIL education and the integration of MIL within the national curriculum.

The session suggested key recommendations to integrate MIL skills within the national education system.

Led by Dr. Alton Grizzle, a UNESCO programme specialist in communication and information, the group discussion witnessed vibrant exchanges among participants, offering insightful recommendations for Qatar's MIL endeavours. Maha Mousa Abuhelaiqa, a representative of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education was present in the group discussion to take note and glean valuable insights to inform Qatar's educational strategies.

Central to the discussion was the imperative to upskill teachers in MIL through tailored training programmes. Recognising the pivotal role of educators as facilitators of digital literacy, participants underscored the necessity of equipping them with the tools and knowledge required to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

Participants emphasised the importance of cultivating skepticism towards technology, coupled with a deeper comprehension of AI mechanisms and data utilisation. Collaboration with AI developers was proposed as a means to garner diverse perspectives and ascertain the inherent risks and opportunities entailed by AI technologies.

Participants also advocated for a dynamic approach to delivering digital literacy courses. Recognising that MIL transcends traditional educational paradigms, stakeholders emphasised the need for engaging and interactive methodologies to instil a culture of digital literacy among students. Suggestions ranged from incorporating digital literacy into the curriculum in a playful manner to tailoring courses to different age groups.

Beyond the classroom, the role of parents in fostering MIL was underscored. Participants highlighted the necessity of educating parents on the importance of MIL and equipping them with relevant skills. Moreover, novel approaches, such as engaging children as conduits of education for their parents, were proposed to ensure holistic familial engagement in MIL initiatives.

Drawing inspiration from successful MIL models worldwide, participants advocated for a strategic approach to MIL integration within the Qatari curriculum. Gradual implementation, targeted courses tailored to specific age groups, and incorporation of MIL skills from primary education were among the strategies put forth to ensure comprehensive and effective integration.

As the consultation concluded, a resounding call to action resonated - a collective endeavour to nurture a digitally literate generation equipped to navigate the complexities of the digital era. With a multifaceted approach encompassing educators, students, parents, and policymakers, Qatar stands poised to pave the way for a robust MIL ecosystem, reflective of its commitment to sustainable development in the digital age.