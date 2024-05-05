'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan Finishes Trailer Dubbing Of His Upcoming Sports Drama; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kartik Aaryan has continually impressed audiences with his versatility across genres like comedy, romance, drama, action, and thriller. His forthcoming movie, 'Chandu Champion,' has been generating significant buzz since its announcement.

The film, which promises to enthrall viewers with its captivating storyline, features Kartik in a role unlike any he has portrayed before. As anticipation for the film reaches a crescendo, the actor recently stoked excitement by offering a glimpse into the trailer dubbing session.

Taking to his social media handles, Kartik Aaryan shared a behind-the-scenes look at his dubbing session in the studio, hinting at the impending release of the 'Chandu Champion' trailer. Alongside the teaser, he captioned, 'Bas thoda sa intezaar...Chandu is on his way...Trailer dub...#ChanduChampion 14th June in cinemas.'

The post sparked a flurry of excitement among his followers, with one eager fan inquiring, 'Chandu champion ka trailer kab ayega?' Another enthusiast exclaimed, 'CAN'T WAIT FOR CHANDU CHAMPION....A KARTIK AARYAN FILM IN THEATERS AFTER ALMOST 1 YEAR!!!! BRING IT ONNNN,' while others expressed their anticipation and well wishes for the film with comments like, 'Everyone's gonna shower lots of love on Chandu' and 'All the best my Boyyy! Can't wait to watch the trailer.'

'Chandu Champion' narrates an inspiring real-life tale of a sportsman known for his indomitable spirit. It reportedly draws inspiration from the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist and a freestyle swimmer. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is slated to hit the screens on June 14.

