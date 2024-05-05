Haaland shines as Man City dominates Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League

(MENAFN) In a stunning display of skill and prowess, Erling Haaland of Norway showcased an outstanding performance during Manchester City's commanding 5-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, maintaining Pep Guardiola's side's stronghold in the English Premier League's title race. Haaland, the prolific striker, etched his name in the annals of football history by netting an impressive four goals against the Wolves at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, contributing significantly to the resounding home triumph.



Adding to Manchester City's dominant display, Argentine substitute Julian Alvarez found the back of the net late in the match, further solidifying the team's imposing victory. However, Wolverhampton Wanderers managed to salvage a consolation goal, courtesy of South Korean forward Hwang Hee-Chan.



Under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City find themselves within touching distance of their fourth consecutive Premier League title, requiring just three more victories to secure the coveted championship. Since Guardiola's tenure commenced in 2016, Manchester City has enjoyed remarkable success, clinching the English title in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, thus establishing themselves as a dominant force in English football.



With leaders Arsenal currently boasting 83 points from 36 matches after a convincing 3-0 victory over Bournemouth earlier on Saturday, Mikel Arteta's side has positioned themselves as strong contenders in the title race. However, with two league matches remaining, Arsenal's fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to face Manchester United on May 12.



Meanwhile, Manchester City's second-place position, with 82 points, leaves them with three matches in hand, presenting them with a favorable advantage in the title pursuit. The upcoming fixture sees Manchester City traveling to face Fulham on May 11 in London, where they aim to further solidify their position at the top of the league standings.



Trailing behind, Liverpool sits in third place with 75 points from 35 matches. Despite a valiant effort, Liverpool's title aspirations suffered a setback following a 2-0 defeat in a derby against Everton, followed by a 2-2 draw against West Ham United in previous match weeks. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad will look to reignite their title hopes as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur from London on Sunday.

MENAFN05052024000045015839ID1108174451