UNGA Council Of Presidents Thanks Amir For Hosting Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNCPGA)has expressed sincere gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for His Highness's generous hosting of the council meeting that culminated in the 'Doha Declaration,” praising the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar around the world.

Addressing the closing session of the meeting, President of the 66th Session of the UNGA, H E Nassir Abdulaziz Al Nasser extended thanks to the participants in the meeting, praising the important role of the Presidents of the General Assembly in directing collective efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous world.

Al Nasser highlighted the Future Summit slated for September, pointing that it will be an important commitment of the world leaders to protect the interests of future generations. The summit also emphasises the importance of long-term vision and planning, taking into account the interconnection between global challenges such as climate change, equality, and technological progress, he added.

He also explained that Qatar considers enhancing safe and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems to be crucial to achieving sustainable development goals and effectively addressing global challenges, emphasising the importance of comprehensive governance frameworks and international cooperation to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence, overcome disparities in the digital world, and ensure equitable access to the benefits of this technology, especially for developing countries. The UNCPGA expressed its full support for the President of the current session of the UNGA H E Dennis Francis, and agreed to meet at the UN Headquarters in New York in September in conjunction with the Future Summit, and to hold its next annual meeting in the Republic of Korea in October.