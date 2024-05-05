NHRC Raising Awareness On Workers' Right To Health Insurance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of Qatar National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah (pictured) has praised the exerted efforts dedicated to safeguarding workers' rights, urging the continuation of work to upgrade the humanitarian conditions of all workers with respect to a wide range of human rights, health, and humanitarian fields.

To mark the International Workers' Day, NHRC primarily intends to organise a seminar in coordination with offices of labour-intensive communities to explore the most prominent challenges facing workers, in a prelude to launch a labour campaign on workers' health with the participation of stakeholders to raise awareness on the significance of protection from traumas, and highlighting the rights to health insurance and heat stress risks, Al Attiyah added.

Protection from workplace trauma is part and parcel of occupational health and safety management in workplaces and aims to take all essential preventive measures against work accidents and occupational diseases, by ensuring the provision of the necessary means of protection for workers from injuries, awareness tips of using machines and equipment, providing essential training for workers and supervisors to stave off risks, in addition to conducting an integrated and overall analysis, as well as periodic monitoring to make sure that all employers adhere to the occupational and health safety requirements, Al Attiyah highlighted.

She affirmed that NHRC will keep raising awareness on workers' right to health insurance and ensuring that all workers receive the appropriate health care, along with the creation of a suitable health insurance system through regulating healthcare services in Qatar so as to provide an integrated platform of high-quality healthcare services in the public and private sectors to improve the population's health and ensure optimal utilisation of healthcare services.

The campaign will include raising awareness on heat stress risks and adhering to the cabinet decision No. 17 of 2021, on the essential precautionary measures required to protect workers from heat stress and determine the working hours for jobs that require to be accomplished under sunlight, outdoors or workplaces other than shaded and ventilated areas during June 1 until September 15 each year, the NHRC Chairperson highlighted. She indicated that it is not allowed to embark on works during the period from 10am until 3:30pm.