HWPL Calls for Peace Amid Rising Tensions Between Israel and Iran

(MENAFN- HWPL) Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a United Nations-affiliated organization dedicated to fostering peace through civilian-led initiatives, has issued a statement in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.



The statement says, “The recent violent conflict between Iran and Israel is causing significant concerns in the international community. The two nations that do not share borders are mobilizing high-end weaponry to attack each other and kill human lives.”



The statement highlighted, “It is a clear indication that the greatest victims of war are innocent civilians. How could those lost lives ever be brought back? What could compensate for the outcry of children and the anguish of the youth in devastated dwellings?”



HWPL has urged the international community to take decisive measures to address the conflict, advocating for the establishment of comprehensive international laws to safeguard peace for future generations.



It has been reported that Iran and its militant partners on April 13 initiated a large-scale attack against Israel through launching several hundred ballistic missiles and drones. The international society expressed concerns over the possibility of war between the two states, since Tehran’s direct attack on Israel was unprecedented. Experts pointed out that this attack was Iran’s response to an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria on April 1, which killed seven military advisers including three senior commanders.



On April 18th, the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations from 48 states including the United States, Australia, Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Korea, Romania, and Ukraine issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s attack on Israel.



“HWPL remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering dialogue and reconciliation, offering hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and Iran,” an HWPL official said.



About HWPL: Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting peace through various initiatives, including dialogue, education, and advocacy. With a global network spanning over 170 countries, HWPL works to build bridges of understanding and cooperation, striving towards a world free from conflict and violence.







