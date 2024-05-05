(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 1 May 2024



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabic during the preparatory meeting of the senior officials for the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, the Republic of the Gambia held on Tuesday, 30th April 2024, reviewed a track record of the valuable efforts and initiatives achieved at various sectors undertaken by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during its chairmanship of the 14th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference since 2019, in its effort to support the Organization and Member States’ effort to promote Joint Islamic Action.



Following the holding of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference in Makkah some five years ago under the theme "Hand in Hand towards the Future", the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Headquarters State of the Organization, made vigorous efforts to follow up the decisions of the Makkah Summit and deal with the various issues proposed on the agenda of the Organization.



The Kingdom has utilized its Chairmanship of the 14th Session to commemorate the Organization’s 50th anniversary since its establishment with Saudi’s funding and hosting as well as generous sponsorship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Abdul Aziz Al Saud, may Allah preserve him.



The Kingdom’s chairmanship of the Islamic Summit Conference witnessed various momentous events among which was the Coronavirus Pandemic, where the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offered financial support to the tune of 20 Million Saudi Riyal to support OIC’s initiative for the provision of vaccination for health workers and old aged people in the less developed Member States.



The Kingdom also had the honor to assume the responsibilities of the chairmanship of the Summit with its firm pride in serving the Member States and the Islamic ummah, as it invited to and participated in various meetings on the delegate, ministerial, and leadership levels, and its officials toured the global decision-making capitals in concerted attempts to explain Islamic perspective and mobilize support for the issues affecting the Member States, particularly in political matters among which is Palestinian Cause.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also hosted the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Joint Summit in Riyadh on the 11th of November, 2023 to discuss the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people, in addition to the International Conference on Women in Islam under the theme “Status and Empowerment”, and the Fourth Mediation Conference. It also called for the organization of various official meetings at all levels to deliberate on Islamic matters. The Kingdom also followed up with interest the efforts to restructure the OIC and improve it as well as reform its organs, and it bore the cost of the study prepared by the Saudi Institute for Public Administration in this regard.



These notable achievements are among the long list of initiatives, projects, and milestones achieved under the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the Islamic Summit Conference as a result of the good guidance of the Kingdom’s leadership, active diplomatic efforts of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the close and continuous follow-up by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the OIC to mobilize support for strengthening the Organization and its programs at all levels.









MENAFN05052024005338014459ID1108174339