WELLKINS Medical Centre awarded for the E-Waste Campaign at Qatar CSR Summit 2024

(MENAFN- WELLKINS) Doha: Wellkins Medical Centre’s flagship CSR initiative, “Turn Your E-Waste to Wellness” bagged the CSR Award in the Health sector at the Qatar CSR Awards 2024. The awards ceremony formed part of Qatar CSR Summit 2024, Under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani were held at Qatar National Convention Centre from 30th April to 2nd May 2024.

Dr. Sameer Moopan, Founder Chairman & Managing Director along with the Directors and Co-Founders of Wellkins Medical Centre, Mr. Hamad Mubarak Al-Khater and Mr. Khalil Mansoor Al Shahwani received the prestigious award from Dr. Saif Al-Hajari, Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar National Programme for Social Responsibility during the award ceremony and Gala dinner were held at Sheraton on Wednesday, 1st May 2024.

Dr. Sameer Moopan, speaking about the achievement, stated, "Receiving this CSR Award in Health sector at the Qatar CSR Summit is an indication of our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference. We were able to collect 45,000 kg of e-waste from various corporates, community groups, and residents across Qatar in just three months, and rewarded over Qr.1,15,000 worth of health checkup vouchers and loyalty points to donors. Our campaign partner, Seashore, assisted with the proper recycling of the collected e-waste."

“We are proud of our initiative to promote wellness and environmental sustainability, and this recognition inspires us to continue our journey toward creating a positive impact on society. We’ll continue this campaign throughout the year" He added.

Mr. Nikhil Joseph, Chief Operating Officer of Wellkins said, “We are truly grateful that our E-Waste campaign has been recognized with this wonderful award from Qatar CSR, which does so much to help inspire the community to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. We are also thankful to the organizers of Qatar CSR Summit 2024 for this wonderful opportunity to share our experiences and collaborate for the good of our country. We are also thankful to Seashore, all the participating companies and residents for their valuable support and participation for this campaign”





