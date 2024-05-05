UNGA's Doha Declaration Calls For Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the 66th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) H E Nassir bin Abdulaziz Al Nasser said that the meeting of the UNGA Presidents Council, which was held in Doha over two days and concluded its work with the“Doha Declaration,” touched on all the sensitive and urgent issues in the world, most notably the difficult humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

He said, in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the State of Qatar believes in the importance of the United Nations and its role in addressing various important issues and crises in the world. He pointed out that this meeting confirmed Qatar's commitment and its continued endeavour to enhance international peace and security and mutual understanding in various fields.

H E Al Nasser also explained that the Doha Declaration called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, providing more humanitarian and relief aid, and beginning to address the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, and recognising the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The UNGA Presidents requested the Secretary-General of the United Nations to put forward a comprehensive peace initiative based on the two-state solution and to present an action plan to begin doing so, he added.

He noted that the Doha Declaration referred to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, especially the deteriorating humanitarian situation in this country, and called on the international community to support the efforts of the United Nations to respond more effectively to the crisis there, adding that the meetings have also touched on the Ukrainian crisis, the need to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in addition to the issues of climate change, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, in addition to discussing the future summit scheduled to be held at the beginning of the next session of the United Nations General Assembly next September.

The world has changed since 1945, which requires amending the United Nations Charter and restructuring it to find solutions to the issues and crises it is witnessing, especially since the Charter was adopted after World War II, His Excellency said.

The Doha Declaration's praised the State of Qatar and its wise leadership, and noted its important role in resolving various disputes and conflicts, and the multiple mediations it carries out at the regional and global levels, he said.

H E Al Nasser emphasised that Qatar is one of the most important countries supporting the work of the United Nations in various fields, and one of the most prominent supporters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and refugee issues.