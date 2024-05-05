Slight Temperature Drop Expected Sunday, Followed By Cold Front

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- A slight temperature decrease is expected on Sunday, though most areas will experience pleasant weather. However, warmer conditions are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by the appearance of low-hanging clouds. Moderate westerly winds will gradually shift to become active northwest winds by afternoon.As evening approaches, the weather is forecast to gradually cool down, accompanied by the stirring of dust and sand in desert areas. The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding potential reduced visibility due to fog in the early morning hours, primarily over high northern mountainous areas. Additionally, there is a risk of slippery roads in late-night hours in regions expected to experience rainfall, as well as reduced visibility due to dust in desert areas.Looking ahead, Jordan is expected to be influenced by a relatively cold and moist air mass on Monday. Temperatures are projected to drop below average for this time of year by approximately 6 to 7 degrees Celsius. While most areas will experience relatively cold weather, warmer conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Partial to occasionally cloudy skies are anticipated, with rainfall expected in the north, central regions, and parts of the east. Northwest winds are expected to be active, stirring dust in desert regions.Tuesday will see a slight temperature increase, with pleasant weather forecast for most areas and warmer conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-hanging clouds may appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.By Wednesday, temperatures are projected to rise to around normal levels for this time of year. Warm weather is expected across most areas, with relatively hot conditions anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Light southeasterly winds are expected.Today's temperature ranges differ by region. East Amman anticipates temperatures ranging from 23 to 11 degrees Celsius, while West Amman expects temperatures between 21 to 9 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to be between 20 to 8 degrees Celsius, while the southern highlands may experience temperatures ranging from 21 to 7 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, temperatures at the Dead Sea are projected to be between 33 to 18 degrees Celsius, with the Aqaba Gulf expecting temperatures between 34 to 19 degrees Celsius.