EU's Borrel Condemns Israeli Settlers' Attack On Aid Convoy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Friday the attack by Israeli settlers on a Jordanian aid convoy destined for the Gaza Strip.



“I strongly condemn the attack on the Jordanian convoy delivering aid to Gaza and express my solidarity with Jordan. It is despicable that individuals who are not in need obstruct the delivery of food to those who are. Israel must ensure the safe passage of aid,” he said on X.

The aid convoys, organised by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, in cooperation with Tkiyet Um Ali, the World Food Programme, the UK-based Human Appeal organisation, the South Africa-based Gift of the Givers organisation, and the US-based International Medical Corps, were attacked while en route to the Beit Hanoun and Karam Abu Salem crossings early Wednesday.

One of the convoys was set to enter Gaza via the Karam Abu Salem border crossing, while the other was supposed to enter Gaza via the Beit Hanoun crossing.