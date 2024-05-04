Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3150572 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offers condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz for the passing of Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen.

3150627 JEDDAH -- Representative of His Highness the Amir: The 15th OIC Summit coincides with formidable and unprecedented challenges facing the Muslim world.

3150615 JEDDAH -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan calls for immediate and durable ceasefire in Gaza Strip, and safe delivery of aid to the Palestinians.

3150588 GAZA -- At least 19 Palestinians are martyred in renewed attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza.

3150606 RAMALLAH -- Five Palestinians are martyred in an offensive by the Israeli occupation forces on the West Bank city of Tulkarm. (end)

