Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3150572 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offers condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz for the passing of Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen.
3150627 JEDDAH -- Representative of His Highness the Amir: The 15th OIC Summit coincides with formidable and unprecedented challenges facing the Muslim world.
3150615 JEDDAH -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan calls for immediate and durable ceasefire in Gaza Strip, and safe delivery of aid to the Palestinians.
3150588 GAZA -- At least 19 Palestinians are martyred in renewed attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza.
3150606 RAMALLAH -- Five Palestinians are martyred in an offensive by the Israeli occupation forces on the West Bank city of Tulkarm. (end)
gb
MENAFN04052024000071011013ID1108174014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.