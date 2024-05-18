Rajasthan Reels Under Intense Heatwave, Records Over 40 Deg C

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 18 (IANS) Rajasthan is witnessing an intense heatwave with over 40 degrees Celsius in most parts except Mount Abu which recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur MeT Centre Head R.S. Sharma said that Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius.“Barmer is the second hottest city in the country,” Sharma said.

He said that Agra has been the hottest so far with a temperature of 46.9 degrees.

“The heat is likely to continue for the next one week. There will be no significant changes,” he said.

He said that Jodhpur, Bikaner, and parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota registered a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

“There is a strong possibility of a severe heat wave at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati region,” Sharma said.

He said that besides Barmer, Pilani also registered a high temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius while Dholpur recorded the second-highest temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Jaisalmer sizzled at 45.8 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius, Phalodi registered 46 degrees Celsius, Jalore recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius, Churu recorded 45.7 degrees Celsius, Alwar registered 45 degrees Celsius, Jaipur and Ajmer registered 44 degrees Celsius, while Kawauli recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius.