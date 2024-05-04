Kazakhstan's President Heading To Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visitMoscow on May 8-9, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayevtold Russian journalists, Azernews reports.

"Our presidents meet regularly. Following Vladimir Putin's visitto Kazakhstan last October, they've met twice: once at the EAEU andCIS summits in St. Petersburg, and again in February at the Gamesof the Future in Kazan. Our president's visit to Moscow is penciledin for May 8-9," he mentioned.

The ambassador also reminded that Kazakhstan currently holds thechairmanship of the SCO and CSTO.

"So, within these frameworks, there will be more meetingsbetween our leaders," the ambassador added, discussing the plansfor interactions between the Russian and Kazakh leaders in 2024."Additionally, we're planning to convene in Ufa for theInterregional Forum between Kazakhstan and Russia. The agenda forthis year is quite packed," Abayev concluded.

The EAEU Jubilee Summit is scheduled for May 8 in Moscow.