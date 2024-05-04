Azerbaijani President Signs Order To Establish Khankendi City Prosecutor's Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signedan order to establish the Khankendi City Prosecutor's Office.

According to the presidential order, the Cabinet of Ministers istasked with taking necessary measures to provide a building,equipment, communication facilities, vehicles, and address othermaterial and technical needs related to the establishment of theKhankendi City Prosecutor's Office.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to handle any otherissues arising from this order.