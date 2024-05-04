Azerbaijan's Bayramov Meets With Turkish FM Fidan In Gambia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs, metwith his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan during his working visitto Gambia.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current high level ofallied relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, highlightingthe significant role of the Shusha Declaration as a roadmap forcomprehensive cooperation development.

The two also emphasized the crucial role of theAzerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council,political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs,and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperationin ensuring sustainable, solid, and long-term relationsdevelopment. They also underscored the importance of the MiddleCorridor for cargo transportation between East and West amidcurrent geopolitical realities.

The FMs noted that the allied relations betweenAzerbaijan-Türkiye are manifested in multilateral platforms such asthe UN, the Organization of Economic Cooperation, the Organizationof Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States,emphasizing the significance of continuing and strengtheningcoordinated activities and mutual support between the two fraternalcountries.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current state ofthe Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and recent developments,including outcomes from the Azerbaijan-Armenia state commission onborder delimitation.

The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest.