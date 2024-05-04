Qarabag FC To Play With Neftchi In XXXIII Round Of Azerbaijani Premier League

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football Leaguestarts today, Azernews reports, citing Idman.

Two matches will be held on the first day.

Sumgayit and Neftchi will play away. Samir Abasov's team willplay away with Kapyaz.

The Baku club will try to gain points in the match againstQarabag.

To note, the tour will end on May 6.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXXIII round

May 4 (Saturday)

Kapaz - Sumgayit

Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Zohrab Abbasov, TeymurTeymurov, Nijat Ismayilli

Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev

Tovuz City Stadium, 16:30



Qarabag - Neftchi

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, KamranBayramov, Farid Hajiyev

Referee-inspector: Baris Simsek

AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev

Azersun Arena 19:30