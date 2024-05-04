Woman Injured As Russians Shell Two Villages In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces shelled two villages in Kharkiv region, hitting a number of private houses and leaving at least one woman injured.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 14:00, the invaders shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery barrages. As a result of five strikes, two two-storey apartment blocks, a private house, and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties. At 15:15, the invaders hit the village of Cherkaski Tyshki in the Kharkiv district with KAB bombs. A private house was damaged," the report says.

According to the head of the administration, a 74-year-old woman was injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army shelled 16 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day.