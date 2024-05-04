Woman Injured As Russians Shell Two Villages In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces shelled two villages in Kharkiv region, hitting a number of private houses and leaving at least one woman injured.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"At around 14:00, the invaders shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery barrages. As a result of five strikes, two two-storey apartment blocks, a private house, and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties. At 15:15, the invaders hit the village of Cherkaski Tyshki in the Kharkiv district with KAB bombs. A private house was damaged," the report says. Read also:
Territorial defense troops destroy hangar with Russian military hardware
According to the head of the administration, a 74-year-old woman was injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army shelled 16 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day.
MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108173801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.