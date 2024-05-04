War Update: 74 Combat Clashes On Front Lines On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-four combat engagements were recorded along the frontline on Saturday, with Ukrainian forces repelling 18 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on May 4, Ukrinform reports.

During the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, three command posts, two anti-aircraft missile systems and an enemy ammunition Depot. Ukrainian air defenders also destroyed a Kh-59/69 missile.

Ukrainian missile forces, in turn, struck a Russian command post, a troop concentration area, a radar, and another important enemy target.

The enemy carried out 5 missile strikes, 56 air strikes and 53 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian cities and villages.