Saudi, Pakistani Fms Discuss Gaza


5/4/2024 3:05:28 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Saturday addressed the latest developments in the Middle East, chiefly the Gaza Strip and ongoing efforts exerted in this regard.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in the Gambian capital of Banjul, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The two foreign ministers also looked into the long-standing relationship between their countries and explored means of further promoting cooperation, it said. (end)
