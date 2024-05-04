OAPEC To Meet In Kuwait On Development, Restructure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al Loughani said on Saturday the 112th Council meeting would discuss developing and restructuring the organization.

The gathering, held on the level of OAPEC representatives, features Executive Bureau members represented in ministers of energy and oil, Al Loughani told KUNA, adding that it will cover also reconsider regulations and systems to be compatible with challenges and developments in energy.

The meeting, to be chaired by Qatar's representative Sheikh Mishal bin Jabr Al Than, will deal with the 2024 OAPEC scientific research award, in addition to following global oil situations and action of information bank as well as climate change, he noted.

The 112th meeting will be preceded by the 169th Executive Bureau gathering under chairmanship of Sheikh Mishal, Al Loughani stated.

Al Loughani thanked Kuwait for hosting OAPEC meetings in a manner that ensures their success, appreciating also member states for continued support to OAPEC Secretariat in order to achieve its goals. (end)

