Cost, Documentation: All You Need To Know Before Cremating A Loved One In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 7:46 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 10:16 PM

Losing a loved one is never easy. Loss brings sorrow and pain to the bereaved – often, the shock causes many to be unable to navigate through regular life.

In the UAE, when someone passes away, there is an established set of procedures t hat people can follow in order to obtain essential documentation . Aside from that, there are services in the country that offer different ways to put the deceased to rest.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If your religion or culture is one in which the body of the deceased must be cremated, then here is all you need to know about performing the ritual in Dubai.

Where to cremate

Dubai has a dedicated crematorium, located in Jebel Ali.

Documents needed

The crematorium will require you to upload a number of documents on its website in order to register for the procedure.

Here is everything you need to have in hand before you register:



Passport copy of the deceased (first and last page)

Visa copy of the deceased

Marriage certificate (if married)

Emirates ID copy of the deceased (both sides)

Death certificate, issued by DHA

Death declaration or death notification issued by hospital

Police clearance certificate

Cremation permit, issued by Dubai Municipality

Relative's NOC Letter for Cremation in Jebel Ali, Dubai

Applicant's passport copy (first page and last page)

Applicant's visa copy Applicant's Emirates ID (both sides)

Registration, cost

In order to book a time slot at the crematorium, one must visit the website of the New Sonapur Crematorium.

There, the applicant must first register and create an account, after which they will be able to fill out a registration form and transfer the cost of the service to the crematorium.

Cremation costs around Dh3,500 in Dubai, including the Municipality fee.

ALSO READ:

UAE: 5 steps to follow when a loved one dies in the country

UAE: Death certificate, burial procedures to be simplified for bereaved families in Abu Dhabi